Amy, an 11-year-old girl, joins a group of dancers named "the cuties" at school, and rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity - upsetting her mother and her values in the process.

So this is what the controversy was all about? Critics from afar—mainly people who never watched the movie—trashed, a French drama about an immigrant preteen who befriends a group of classmates and joins their dance troup, because the film has the girls dancing “a little too sexy” for their age.