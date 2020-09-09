Cuties movie poster
Cuties
Cuties movie poster

Cuties (2020)

Foreign Drama
Unrated
96 min.
Release Date
September 9, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
September 9, 2020 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Maïmouna Doucouré
Writer
Maïmouna Doucouré
Cast
Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi-Azouni, Esther Gohourou
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
96 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Amy, an 11-year-old girl, joins a group of dancers named "the cuties" at school, and rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity - upsetting her mother and her values in the process.

Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

So this is what the controversy was all about? Critics from afar—mainly people who never watched the movie—trashed Cuties, a French drama about an immigrant preteen who befriends a group of classmates and joins their dance troup, because the film has the girls dancing “a little too sexy” for their age. Full movie review »
