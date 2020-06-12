Da 5 Bloods movie poster
Da 5 Bloods
Da 5 Bloods (2020)

War Drama
Release Date
June 12, 2020
Digital Date
June 12, 2020
Director
Spike Lee
Writer
Danny Bilson, Paul DeMeo, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee
Cast
Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Van Veronica Ngo, Jean Reno, Chadwick Boseman
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

