Damsel movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Damsel movie poster

Damsel (2018) - Movie Details

Western Drama Comedy
Release Date
June 22, 2018 (Limited)
Director
David Zellner, Nathan Zellner
Writer
David Zellner, Nathan Zellner
Cast
Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Forster, David Zellner, Nathan Zellner, Joseph Biligiere
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Samuel Alabaster (Robert Pattinson), an affluent pioneer, ventures across the American Frontier to marry the love of his life, Penelope (Mia Wasikowska). As Samuel traverses the Wild West with a drunkard named Parson Henry (David Zellner) and a miniature horse called Butterscotch, their once-simple journey grows treacherous, blurring the lines between hero, villain and damsel. A loving reinvention of the western genre from the Zellner brothers (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter), DAMSEL showcases their trademark unpredictability, off-kilter... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Deadpool 2: Spoilers & the Best Cameos Deadpool 2: Spoilers & the Best Cameos
'Deadpool 2' is F**king Funny 'Deadpool 2' is F**king Funny
Now on Blu-ray: 'Black Panther' Now on Blu-ray: 'Black Panther'
Review: 'Revenge' Review: 'Revenge'