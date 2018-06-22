Release Date
June 22, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Samuel Alabaster (Robert Pattinson), an affluent pioneer, ventures across the American Frontier to marry the love of his life, Penelope (Mia Wasikowska). As Samuel traverses the Wild West with a drunkard named Parson Henry (David Zellner) and a miniature horse called Butterscotch, their once-simple journey grows treacherous, blurring the lines between hero, villain and damsel. A loving reinvention of the western genre from the Zellner brothers (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter), DAMSEL showcases their trademark unpredictability, off-kilter... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.