Set on Halloween in 1963, October Boy (aka Ol’ Hacksaw Face, aka Sawtooth Jack) rises from the cornfields every Halloween, a butcher knife in his hand, and makes his way toward town, where gangs of teenage boys eagerly await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare. Both the hunter and the hunted, the October Boy is the prize in an annual rite of life and death. Pete McCormick knows that killing the October Boy is... Full synopsis »