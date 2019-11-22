Dark Waters movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Dark Waters movie poster

Dark Waters (2019)

Suspense
Release Date
November 22, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Todd Haynes
Writer
Matthew Carnahan, Mario Correa
Cast
Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper, Bill Pullman
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything – his future, his family, and his own life - to expose the truth.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Downton Abbey' Clearly Has Been Expecting You Review: 'Downton Abbey' Clearly Has Been Expecting You
No, 'Dark Phoenix' Is Actually Fun to Watch No, 'Dark Phoenix' Is Actually Fun to Watch
Kick Into Gear with the New 'Ford v. Ferrari' Trailer Kick Into Gear with the New 'Ford v. Ferrari' Trailer
'Hustlers' Sizzles and Sags 'Hustlers' Sizzles and Sags