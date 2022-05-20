DC League of Super-Pets movie poster


DC League of Super-Pets movie poster

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Comic Book Comedy Animated
Release Date
May 20, 2022
Director
Jared Stern
Writer
Jared Stern, John Whittington
Cast
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In “DC League of Super-Pets,” Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

 



MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.


MOVIE FEATURES
