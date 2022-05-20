DC League of Super-Pets (2022)Comic Book Comedy Animated
Release Date
May 20, 2022
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In “DC League of Super-Pets,” Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.
... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.