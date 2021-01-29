Dear Comrades! movie poster
Dear Comrades! (2021)

Foreign Drama
120 min.
Release Date
January 29, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
February 5, 2021 (Hulu)
Director
Andrey Konchalovskiy
Writer
Andrey Konchalovskiy,  Elena Kiseleva
Cast
Yuliya Vysotskaya,  Vladislav Komarov,  Andrey Gusev 
Studio
Neon
Running Time
120 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

When the communist government raises food prices in 1962, the rebellious workers from the small industrial town of Novocherkassk go on strike. The massacre which then ensues is seen through the eyes of a devout party activist. Dear Comrades received critical praise out of the Venice Film Festival, with Variety calling it “scintillating” and “meticulous and majestic, epic in scope and tattoo-needle intimate in effect,” and The Playlist describing it as “a fascinating blend of... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
