Release Date
September 24, 2021
Digital Date
November 23, 2021
DVD Release Date
December 7, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
131 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic material involving suicide, brief strong language and some suggestive reference
The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show’s Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show’s... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Can you enjoy a musical when you don’t like the music? Dear Evan Hansen answers with an unequivocal “no,” though of course fans of the award-winning stageplay will generally enjoy this comedy-drama about suicide, white lies, and personal growth--even if it isn’t exactly the kind of musical begging for a big-screen adaptation. Full movie review »