Dear Evan Hansen
Dear Evan Hansen movie poster

Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

Musical Drama Comedy
Rated PG-13
131 min.
Release Date
September 24, 2021
Digital Date
November 23, 2021
DVD Release Date
December 7, 2021
Director
Stephen Chbosky
Writer
Steven Levenson
Cast
Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani, DeMarius Copes, Danny Pino
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
131 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic material involving suicide, brief strong language and some suggestive reference

The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.  

 

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's...

MOVIE REVIEW

Can you enjoy a musical when you don’t like the music? Dear Evan Hansen answers with an unequivocal “no,” though of course fans of the award-winning stageplay will generally enjoy this comedy-drama about suicide, white lies, and personal growth--even if it isn’t exactly the kind of musical begging for a big-screen adaptation. Full movie review »
MOVIE FEATURES
