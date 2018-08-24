Release Date
August 24, 2018
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
DESTINATION WEDDING reunites two of Hollywood’s most adored stars, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, as the socially awkward Frank and Lindsay. When they meet on their way to a destination wedding, they soon discover they have a lot in common: they both hate the bride, the groom, the wedding, themselves, and most especially each other. As the weekend's events continually force them together – and their cheerlessness immediately isolates them from the other guests -... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
