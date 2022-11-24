NA
Disenchanted (2022)

Comedy Family
Digital Date
November 24, 2022 (Disney+)
Director
Adam Shankman
Writer
Brigitte Hales, J. David Stem, David N. Weiss, Richard LaGravenese
Cast
Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, Idina Menzel, James Marsden
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
