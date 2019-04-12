Dogman movie poster
Dogman movie poster

Dogman (2019) - Movie Details

Suspense Crime

In a seaside village on the outskirts of an Italian city, where the only law seems to be survival of the fittest, Marcello is a slight, mild-mannered man who divides his days between working at his modest dog grooming salon, caring for his daughter Alida, and being coerced into the petty criminal schemes of the local bully Simoncino, an ex-boxer who terrorizes the neighborhood. When Simoncino’s abuse finally brings Marcello to a breaking point, he... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

