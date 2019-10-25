Dolemite is My Name movie poster
Dolemite is My Name
Dolemite is My Name movie poster

Dolemite is My Name (2019)

Comedy Drama
117 min.
Release Date
October 25, 2019 (Limited)
Digital Date
October 25, 2019
Director
Craig Brewer
Writer
Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski
Cast
Eddie Murphy, Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for pervasive language, crude sexual content, and graphic nudity

Eddie Murphy portrays real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer who proved naysayers wrong when his hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s Blaxploitation phenomenon.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Capsule Review: Where has Eddie Murphy been all of my life? Or at least the last decade. The funnyman—long past his prime, if you look at his output over the last 10 – 15 years—returns for a role and story seemingly perfectly suited for him. Full movie review »
