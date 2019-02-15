Release Date
February 15, 2019 (Limited)
101 minutes
Rated R for disturbing violent and sexual content, drug use, language, and some graphic nudity
Three desperate souls must fight their way out of a dead-end world in this bracing, gut-punching glimpse into America’s dark underbelly. Earl (Jamie Bell) is a struggling ex-marine and father determined to make a better life for his family—no matter what it takes. Angus (Frank Grillo) is a violent, unhinged drug dealer who leaves a trail of death and destruction in his wake. And Delia (Margaret Qualley) is a haunted woman who will do anything... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Donnybrook used to be called Shitty People Doing Shitting Things before test audiences exclaimed it wasn’t an old Steve Martin comedy but a bleak, depressing drama about bleak, depressing people doing bleak, depressing things. While bleak and depressing are right up my alley, and as intriguing as Donnybrook is at times, it was a real challenge to get invested in any of the shitty people writer/director Tim Sutton concocted who spend their time doing shitty things. Full movie review »