Donnybrook
Donnybrook (2019) - Movie Details

Drama Crime
101 min.
Release Date
February 15, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Tim Sutton
Writer
Tim Sutton
Cast
Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo, Margaret Qualley, James Badge Dale
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for disturbing violent and sexual content, drug use, language, and some graphic nudity

Three desperate souls must fight their way out of a dead-end world in this bracing, gut-punching glimpse into America’s dark underbelly. Earl (Jamie Bell) is a struggling ex-marine and father determined to make a better life for his family—no matter what it takes. Angus (Frank Grillo) is a violent, unhinged drug dealer who leaves a trail of death and destruction in his wake. And Delia (Margaret Qualley) is a haunted woman who will do anything... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Donnybrook used to be called Shitty People Doing Shitting Things before test audiences exclaimed it wasn’t an old Steve Martin comedy but a bleak, depressing drama about bleak, depressing people doing bleak, depressing things. While bleak and depressing are right up my alley, and as intriguing as Donnybrook is at times, it was a real challenge to get invested in any of the shitty people writer/director Tim Sutton concocted who spend their time doing shitty things. Full movie review »
