Release Date
August 13, 2021
Digital Date
October 12, 2021
DVD Release Date
October 26, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong bloody violence, gruesome images, and language
In the thrilling sequel to the breakout hit, DON’T BREATHE 2 reprises Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), who has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin. He lives with a young girl and has recreated the family stolen from him by a drunk driver. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of unseemly criminals kidnaps her and forces Norman to tap into even darker and more creative instincts in an effort to save... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Rapists can still be heroes. That’s the moral of Don’t Breathe 2--if there is one--a sequel to the gripping horror-thriller in which the villainous blind dude who tried to inject his semen into his horrified victim with a turkey baster is now the good guy. From a f**king turkey baster. To hero. Full movie review »