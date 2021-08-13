Don't Breathe 2 movie poster
Don't Breathe 2
Don't Breathe 2 (2021)

Horror Suspense
Rated R
90 min.
Release Date
August 13, 2021
Digital Date
October 12, 2021
DVD Release Date
October 26, 2021
Director
Rodo Sayagues
Writer
Fede Alvarez, Rodo Sayagues
Cast
Stephen Lang, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams
Studio
Screen Gems
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong bloody violence, gruesome images, and language

In the thrilling sequel to the breakout hit, DON’T BREATHE 2 reprises Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), who has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin. He lives with a young girl and has recreated the family stolen from him by a drunk driver. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of unseemly criminals kidnaps her and forces Norman to tap into even darker and more creative instincts in an effort to save... Full synopsis »

Rapists can still be heroes. That’s the moral of Don’t Breathe 2--if there is one--a sequel to the gripping horror-thriller in which the villainous blind dude who tried to inject his semen into his horrified victim with a turkey baster is now the good guy. From a f**king turkey baster. To hero. Full movie review »
