Release Date
December 10, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 24, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
145 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, some sexual content, graphic nudity and drug content
Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A clever 90-minute satire that is unfortunately two-and-a-half hours long, Don’t Look Up is Adam McKay’s latest attempt to convince himself he’s a better filmmaker than he actually is. Full movie review »