Don't Look Up movie poster
C+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up movie poster

Don't Look Up (2021)

Comedy Sci-Fi
Rated R
145 min.
Release Date
December 10, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 24, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Adam McKay
Writer
Adam McKay, David Sirota
Cast
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
145 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, some sexual content, graphic nudity and drug content

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

A clever 90-minute satire that is unfortunately two-and-a-half hours long, Don’t Look Up is Adam McKay’s latest attempt to convince himself he’s a better filmmaker than he actually is. Full movie review »
C+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Don't Look Up' a Biting Slog of a Satire 'Don't Look Up' a Biting Slog of a Satire
Review: 'The Power of the Dog' Review: 'The Power of the Dog'
On Digital, 'The Last Duel' Deserves a First Chance On Digital, 'The Last Duel' Deserves a First Chance
Overlooked Gem 'Saint Maud' Lands on DVD Overlooked Gem 'Saint Maud' Lands on DVD