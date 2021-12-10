NA
Don't Look Up

Don't Look Up (2021)

Comedy
145 min.
Release Date
December 10, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 24, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Adam McKay
Writer
Adam McKay, David Sirota
Cast
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
145 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
