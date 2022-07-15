Don't Make Me Go movie poster
Don't Make Me Go movie poster

Don't Make Me Go (2022)

Drama
Rated R
109 min.
Digital Date
July 15, 2022 (Amazon)
Director
Hannah Marks
Writer
Vera Herbert
Cast
John Cho, Mia Isaac, Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stefania LaVie Owen, Kaya Scodelario
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
109 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some sexual content, graphic nudity, language and teen drinking

When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk.
