Dream Scenario
Dream Scenario (2023)

Drama Comedy
Rated R
101 min.
Release Date
December 1, 2023 (Limited)
Digital Date
February 27, 2024
DVD Release Date
February 27, 2024 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Kristoffer Borgli
Writer
Kristoffer Borgli
Cast
Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, Dylan Baker
Studio
A24
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for anguage, violence and some sexual content

Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams.  But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom, in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and producer Ari Aster.

MOVIE REVIEW

Nicolas Cage gives a dream-level performance in the imaginative Dream Scenario, a movie that for a while transcends reality until its nightmarish third act sets in. Full movie review »
