Dual (2022)

Comedy Sci-Fi
95 min.
Release Date
TBA 2022
Director
Riley Stearns
Writer
Riley Stearns
Cast
Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale
Studio
NA
Running Time
95 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Recently diagnosed with a rare and incurable disease, Sarah is unsure how to process the news. To help ease her friends’ and family’s impending loss, she is encouraged to participate in a simple futuristic cloning procedure called “Replacement,” after which Sarah’s last days will be spent teaching the clone how to live on as Sarah once she’s gone. But while it takes only an hour for a clone to be made, things become significantly more... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

In the offbeat dark comedy Dual, a woman discovers she’s dying and decides to clone herself. When her diagnosis changes, she opts to learn combat techniques with Aaron Paul to battle her clone to the death. Full movie review »
