Dune (2020) - Movie Details

Action Sci-Fi
Release Date
November 20, 2020
Director
Denis Villeneuve
Writer
Eric Roth
Cast
Timothée Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgaard, Rebecca Furguson
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Set in the distant future, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, control of Arrakis is highly contested among the noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship to nature as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s control of Arrakis.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
