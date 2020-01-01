Earwig and the Witch movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Earwig and the Witch movie poster

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

Family Animated
Rated PG
82 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Goro Miyazaki
Writer
Keiko Niwa, Emi Gunji
Cast
JB Blanc, Thomas Bromhead, Alex Cartañá
Studio
GKIDS
Running Time
82 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some scary images and rude material

Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Wonder Woman 1984' is a Bad. Really Bad. 'Wonder Woman 1984' is a Bad. Really Bad.
'Soul' is Brilliant and Beautiful... but is it Good? 'Soul' is Brilliant and Beautiful... but is it Good?
Review: 'The Midnight Sky' Review: 'The Midnight Sky'
'Greenland' is One Disaster Movie You Should Watch 'Greenland' is One Disaster Movie You Should Watch