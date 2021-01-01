Eight for Silver (2021)Horror
115 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
NA
Running Time
115 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In the late nineteenth century, brutal land baron Seamus Laurent (Alistair Petrie) slaughters a Roma clan, unleashing a curse on his family and village. In the days that follow, the townspeople are plagued by nightmares, Seamus’s son Edward (Max Mackintosh) goes missing, and a boy is found murdered. The locals suspect a wild animal, but visiting pathologist John McBride (Boyd Holbrook) warns of a more sinister presence lurking in the woods.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A gripping and visually stimulating werewolf tale, Eight for Silver is the kind of dark, gruesome, and imperfect horror film that’s easy to feast on. Full movie review »