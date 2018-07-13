Eighth Grade movie poster
Eighth Grade
Comedy Drama Teen
93 min.
Release Date
July 13, 2018 (Limited)
August 2, 2018
Director
Bo Burnham
Writer
Bo Burnham
Cast
Elsie Fisher, Josh Hamilton, Emily Robinson
Studio
A24
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and some sexual material

Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school—the end of her thus far disastrous eighth grade year—before she begins high school.... Full synopsis »

In a few months, I’ll be the father of a little girl. In a few years, I will have to deal with the anxiety-ridden, socially awkward years of a teenage girl just trying to find her place in this world—with parties, manipulative boys and simple existence serving as the never-ending minefield in her way (or, as my wife pointed out, a greater fear: that she’ll end up being a mean girl that causes anxiety upon others). Full movie review »

