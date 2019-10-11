El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie movie poster

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019)

Suspense Crime
Release Date
October 11, 2019
Digital Date
October 11, 2019
Director
Vince Gilligan
Writer
Vince Gilligan
Cast
Aaron Paul, Matt Jones, Charles Baker
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The Netflix Television Event EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Disney Has Debuted the New 'Frozen 2' Trailer Disney Has Debuted the New 'Frozen 2' Trailer
Review: 'Downton Abbey' Clearly Has Been Expecting You Review: 'Downton Abbey' Clearly Has Been Expecting You
No, 'Dark Phoenix' Is Actually Fun to Watch No, 'Dark Phoenix' Is Actually Fun to Watch
Kick Into Gear with the New 'Ford v. Ferrari' Trailer Kick Into Gear with the New 'Ford v. Ferrari' Trailer