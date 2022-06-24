Elvis movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Elvis movie poster

Elvis (2022)

Musical Drama

From Oscar-nominated visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).  The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Uncharted? Unimaginative. Unfulfilling. Unimpressive. Uncharted? Unimaginative. Unfulfilling. Unimpressive.
The Oscars Are Cute. Here are the 21 Best Performances of 2021 The Oscars Are Cute. Here are the 21 Best Performances of 2021
Say Yep to Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Say Yep to Jordan Peele's 'Nope'
The Jurassic Park: Dominion Trailer is Here The Jurassic Park: Dominion Trailer is Here