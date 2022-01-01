Emergency movie poster
Emergency
Emergency movie poster

Emergency (2022)

Drama Comedy
105 min.
Release Date
TBA 2022
Director
Carey Williams
Writer
K.D. Dávila
Cast
RJ Cyler,  Donald Elise Watkins,  Sebastian Chacon,  Maddie Nichols,  Madison Thompson,  Sabrina Carpenter
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
105 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Straight-A college student Kunle and his laid-back best friend, Sean, are about to have the most epic night of their lives. Determined to be the first Black students to complete their school’s frat party legendary tour, the friends strap in for their ultimate assignment, Solo cups in hand. But a quick pit stop at home alters their plans when they find a white girl passed out on the living room floor. Faced with the risks... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

In the Blindspotting-wannabe drama-comedy Emergency, a group of college friends make a series of poor decisions after discovering what has happened to us all in college: finding a girl passed out on the floor, simmering in a puddle of her own puke. Full movie review »
