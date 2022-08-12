NA
Emily the Criminal (2022)

Crime Drama Suspense
93 min.
Release Date
August 12, 2022 (Limited)
Director
John Patton Ford
Writer
John Patton Ford
Cast
Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The directorial/writing debut of John Patton Ford, EMILY THE CRIMINAL showcases performances from Aubrey Plaza (INGRID GOES WEST, THE WHITE LOTUS) and Theo Rossi (ARMY OF THE DEAD, SONS OF ANARCHY) with an original screenplay that heightens Los Angeles as another character. The film provides a social commentary on the financial burden endured by its characters and their reactions to the criminal underworld life.

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
