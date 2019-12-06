En Brazos de un Asesino movie poster
En Brazos de un Asesino (2019)

Suspense Romance Foreign
Release Date
December 6, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Matias Moltrasio
Writer
Jeff Goldberg, William Levy
Cast
William Levy, Alicia Sanz, Adrian Lastra, Roberto Sosa, Ettore D'Alessandro, Jean Jean
Studio
Lionsgate, Pantelion Films
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Victor (William Levy) is one of the world's most handsome men, but he has a deep secret - he is a cold blooded assassin. Smooth talking and seductive, Victor was raised to do one thing only, which is to kill for money. When he is sent to the home of a brutal drug lord to collect payment for his most recent hit, he encounters the beautiful Sarai (Alicia Sanz), who has been forced to... Full synopsis »

