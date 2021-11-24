Encanto is the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family.

The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power... Full synopsis »