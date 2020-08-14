Endless movie poster
Endless (2020)

Romance Drama
Release Date
August 14, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
August 14, 2020
Director
Scott Speer
Writer
O’Neil Sharma, Andre Case
Cast
Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hamilton, DeRon Horton, Famke Janssen
Studio
Quiver Distribution
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Endless follows love struck high school graduates Riley (Alexandra Shipp) and Chris (Nicholas Hamilton).  When they are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend’s death while Chris is stranded in limbo. Miraculously, the two find a way to connect. In a love story that transcends life and death, both Riley and Chris are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go.

