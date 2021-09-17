NA
Everybody's Talking About Jamie (2021)

Musical Drama
Release Date
September 17, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
September 17, 2021 (Amazon Exclusive)
Director
Jonathan Butterell
Writer
Tom MacRae
Cast
Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, Sharon Horgan, Richard E. Grant
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Patel) and his loving mum (Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
