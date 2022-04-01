Everything Everywhere All at Once movie poster
A-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All at Once movie poster

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Sci-Fi Comedy Action
Rated R
232 min.
Release Date
April 1, 2022
Director
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Writer
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Cast
Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis
Studio
A24
Running Time
232 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

The most audacious, bold, and creative movie you’ll see all year, Everything Everywhere All at Once is an explosively entertaining and utterly weird sci-fi action-comedy-family drama that has to be seen to be understood. And seen it should be, even if it just ever-so-slightly overstays its welcome. Full movie review »
A-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Review: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
The New Official Trailer for 'Top Gun' Takes Flight The New Official Trailer for 'Top Gun' Takes Flight
Our Ranking of the Oscar Winners & Nominees Our Ranking of the Oscar Winners & Nominees
'CODA' Wins Best Picture 'CODA' Wins Best Picture