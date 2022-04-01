Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.

The most audacious, bold, and creative movie you’ll see all year,is an explosively entertaining and utterly weird sci-fi action-comedy-family drama that has to be seen to be understood. And seen it should be, even if it just ever-so-slightly overstays its welcome.