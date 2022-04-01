Release Date
April 1, 2022
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
232 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language
Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
The most audacious, bold, and creative movie you’ll see all year, Everything Everywhere All at Once is an explosively entertaining and utterly weird sci-fi action-comedy-family drama that has to be seen to be understood. And seen it should be, even if it just ever-so-slightly overstays its welcome. Full movie review »