In a dystopian near future in Brazil, an authoritarian government orders all citizens of African descent to move to Africa – creating chaos, protests, and an underground resistance movement that inspires the nation.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A gripping drama-thriller that unfortunately fades instead of throwing a knockout punch, Executive Order is a worthy political takedown of racism and exploration of identity and heritage. Full movie review »