Executive Order
Executive Order (2021)

Drama Foreign Suspense
94 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021 (Limited)
Director
Lázaro Ramos
Writer
Lusa Silvestre, Lázaro Ramos, Aldri Anunciação, Elísio Lopes Jr
Cast
Alfred Enoch, Taís Araújo, Seu Jorge, Adriana Esteves, Renata Sorrah, Mariana Xavier, Pablo Sanábio
Studio
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In a dystopian near future in Brazil, an authoritarian government orders all citizens of African descent to move to Africa – creating chaos, protests, and an underground resistance movement that inspires the nation.

MOVIE REVIEW

A gripping drama-thriller that unfortunately fades instead of throwing a knockout punch, Executive Order is a worthy political takedown of racism and exploration of identity and heritage.  Full movie review »
MOVIE FEATURES
