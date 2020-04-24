Extraction movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Extraction
Extraction movie poster

Extraction (2020)

Action
Release Date
April 24, 2020
Digital Date
April 24, 2020
Director
Sam Hargrave
Writer
Joe Russo
Cast
Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, David Harbour
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, EXTRACTION is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Extraction' Trailer Promises Extraction 'Extraction' Trailer Promises Extraction
The 13 Best Movies Now on Netflix The 13 Best Movies Now on Netflix
Take a Bite Out of the New 'Peninsula' Trailer Take a Bite Out of the New 'Peninsula' Trailer
'Onward' Isn't Great Pixar, but That's OK 'Onward' Isn't Great Pixar, but That's OK