Fahrenheit 11/9 (2018) - Movie Details

Documentary
Release Date
September 21, 2018
Director
Michael Moore
Writer
Michael Moore
Cast
NA
Studio
Midwestern Films
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9" is a provocative and comedic look at the times in which we live. It will explore the two most important questions of the Trump Era: How the f**k did we get here, and how the f**k do we get out? It's the film to see before it's too late.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

