Fahrenheit 11/9 (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
September 21, 2018
Director
Writer
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9" is a provocative and comedic look at the times in which we live. It will explore the two most important questions of the Trump Era: How the f**k did we get here, and how the f**k do we get out? It's the film to see before it's too late.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.