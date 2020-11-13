Fatman movie poster
Fatman
Fatman (2020)

Comedy Action
Rated R
99 min.
Release Date
November 13, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 24, 2020
Director
Eshom Nelms, Ian Nelms
Writer
Eshom Nelms, Ian Nelms
Cast
Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Studio
Saban Films
Running Time
99 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for bloody violence and language

To save his declining business, Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson), also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly skilled assassin (Walton Goggins), hired by a precocious 12-year-old after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. ‘Tis the season for Fatman to get even, in the action-comedy that keeps on giving.

MOVIE REVIEW

So, there’s a movie called FatmanFatman stars Mel Gibson as a grizzled Santa Claus and Walton Goggins as an assassin attempting to take the jolly old saint out once and for all. Somehow, this movie got made, and so here we are. Full movie review »
