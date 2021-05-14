Finding You movie poster
Finding You (2021)

Drama Romance
Rated PG
115 min.
Release Date
May 14, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Brian Baugh
Writer
Brian Baugh
Cast
Rose Reid,  Jedidiah Goodacre,  Katherine McNamara,  Patrick Bergin,  Saoirse-Monica Jackson,  with Tom Everett Scott, Vanessa Redgrave
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
115 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG

FINDING YOU is an inspirational romantic drama full of heart and humor about finding the strength to be true to oneself.  After an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory, violinist Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid) travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester studying abroad. At the B&B run by her host family, she encounters gregarious and persistent heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), who is there to film another... Full synopsis »

