Release Date
May 13, 2022
Digital Date
May 13, 2022 (Streaming)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In a new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic thriller from the producers of The Invisible Man, a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her.
For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; The Greatest Showman) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon; Fear the Walking Dead, Succession) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.