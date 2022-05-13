Firestarter movie poster
Firestarter movie poster

Firestarter (2022)

Horror Suspense
Release Date
May 13, 2022
Digital Date
May 13, 2022 (Streaming)
Director
Keith Thomas
Writer
Scott Teems,  Stephen King
Cast
Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley, Michael Greyeyes, Gloria Reuben
Studio
Universal Pictures
In a new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic thriller from the producers of The Invisible Man, a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. 

For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; The Greatest Showman) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon; Fear the Walking Dead, Succession) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
