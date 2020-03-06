NA
First Cow (2020)

Drama
122 min.
Release Date
March 6, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Kelly Reichardt
Writer
Kelly Reichardt, Jon Raymond
Cast
John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones, Ewen Bremner
Studio
A24
Running Time
122 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Kelly Reichardt once again trains her perceptive and patient eye on the Pacific Northwest, this time evoking an authentically hardscrabble early nineteenth century way of life. A taciturn loner and skilled cook (John Magaro) has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon Territory, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) also seeking his fortune; soon the two collaborate on a successful business, although its longevity is... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
