First Reformed

Reverend Ernst Toller (Hawke) is a solitary, middle-aged parish pastor at a struggling church. When a pregnant parishioner (Seyfried) asks the reverend to counsel her husband, Toller is plunged into his own tormented past-and equally despairing future-until he finds redemption.... Full synopsis »

Paul Schrader. Ethan Hawke. A24. A story about a tormented priest. It’s a cinephile’s wet dream, which explains the abundance of praise and organ tuning that came from Critics’ Corner.features an excellent performance by Hawke and an increasingly unsettling story by Schrader, but between its cheap look and raw storytelling approach, it’s nothing more than an interesting experiment.