B-
First Reformed
First Reformed (2018) - Movie Details

Suspense Drama
108 min.
Release Date
May 18, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
August 21, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Paul Schrader
Writer
Paul Schrader
Cast
Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Cedric Kyles
Studio
A24
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some disturbing violent images

Reverend Ernst Toller (Hawke) is a solitary, middle-aged parish pastor at a struggling church. When a pregnant parishioner (Seyfried) asks the reverend to counsel her husband, Toller is plunged into his own tormented past-and equally despairing future-until he finds redemption....

MOVIE REVIEW

Paul Schrader. Ethan Hawke. A24. A story about a tormented priest. It's a cinephile's wet dream, which explains the abundance of praise and organ tuning that came from Critics' Corner. First Reformed features an excellent performance by Hawke and an increasingly unsettling story by Schrader, but between its cheap look and raw storytelling approach, it's nothing more than an interesting experiment.

MOVIE PHOTOS

