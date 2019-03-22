Five Feet Apart movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Five Feet Apart movie poster

Five Feet Apart (2019) - Movie Details

Romance Drama
Release Date
March 22, 2019
Director
Justin Baldoni
Writer
Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis
Cast
Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Moises Arias, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Paraminder Nagra, Claire Forlani
Studio
CBS Films
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Stella Grant (Haley Lu Richardson) is every bit a seventeen-year-old...she's attached to her laptop and loves her best friends. But unlike most teenagers, she spends much of her time living in a hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control - all of which is put to the test when she meets an impossibly charming fellow CF patient named Will Newman (Cole Sprouse).

There's an instant flirtation, though restrictions... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
The Funniest Movies of 2018... So Far The Funniest Movies of 2018... So Far
'Bohemian Rhapsody' Will Rock You 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Will Rock You
The New 'Halloween' Dominates Again The New 'Halloween' Dominates Again
'First Man' Deserves Its Giant Leap 'First Man' Deserves Its Giant Leap