Stella Grant (Haley Lu Richardson) is every bit a seventeen-year-old...she's attached to her laptop and loves her best friends. But unlike most teenagers, she spends much of her time living in a hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control - all of which is put to the test when she meets an impossibly charming fellow CF patient named Will Newman (Cole Sprouse).

There's an instant flirtation, though restrictions... Full synopsis »