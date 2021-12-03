Flee movie poster
Flee
Flee (2021)

Animated Documentary
Rated PG-13
90 min.
Release Date
December 3, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Writer
Amin Nawabi, Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Cast
NA
Studio
Neon
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic content, disturbing images and strong language

Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner FLEE tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon to be husband. Recounted mostly through animation to director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, he tells for the first time the story of his extraordinary journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan.

MOVIE REVIEW

An animated documentary that is unfortunately animated, Flee tells the gripping true story of one young Afghan’s illegal escape from Russia to Western Europe, sprinkled with his self acceptance of his homosexuality. Full movie review »
