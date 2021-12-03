Flee (2021)Animated Documentary
Rated PG-13
90 min.
December 3, 2021 (Limited)
90 minutes
Rated PG-13 for thematic content, disturbing images and strong language
Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner FLEE tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon to be husband. Recounted mostly through animation to director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, he tells for the first time the story of his extraordinary journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan.... Full synopsis »
An animated documentary that is unfortunately animated, Flee tells the gripping true story of one young Afghan’s illegal escape from Russia to Western Europe, sprinkled with his self acceptance of his homosexuality. Full movie review »