Freaks (2019) - Movie Details Suspense Sci-Fi 104 min.

In this science-fiction thriller, a disturbed father (Emile Hirsch) locks his bold 7-year-old daughter (Lexy Kolker) in a house, warning her of grave dangers outside. But the mysterious Mr. Snowcone (Bruce Dern) convinces the girl to escape and join him on a quest for family, freedom, and revenge.... Full synopsis »

