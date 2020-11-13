NA
Freaky (2020)

Comedy Horror
Release Date
November 13, 2020
Director
Christopher Landon
Writer
Christopher Landon, Michael Kennedy
Cast
Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Dana Drori, Katie Finneran, Alan Ruck
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

This November, on Friday the 13th, prepare to get Freaky with a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches bodies with a relentless serial killer. 

Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO’s Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior... Full synopsis »

