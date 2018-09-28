From award-winning documentary filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, the directors of "MERU," comes FREE SOLO, a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of freesoloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world's most famous rock ... the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park ... without a rope. Celebrated as one of the greatest athletic feats of any kind, Honnold's climb... Full synopsis »

As I forced my wife to watch, a movie so offensive to everything she stands for—that high heights should be avoided at all costs—she took solace in the fact that the sweat-inducing nature of the National Geographic documentary would have no emotional or psychological effect on her, because she cared little about whether the subject of the film, Alex Honnold, lives or dies.