Fresh movie poster
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Fresh
Fresh movie poster

Fresh (2022)

Suspense Horror
Rated R
114 min.
Digital Date
March 4, 2022 (Hulu)
Director
Mimi Cave
Writer
Lauryn Kahn
Cast
Daisy Edgar-Jones,  Sebastian Stan,  Jojo T. Gibbs,  Charlotte Le Bon,  Andrea Bang,  Dayo Okeniyi
Studio
Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
114 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong and disturbing violent content, some bloody images, language throughout, some sexual content and brief graphic nudity

Frustrated by scrolling dating apps only to end up on lame, tedious dates, Noa takes a chance by giving her number to the awkwardly charming Steve after a produce-section meet-cute at the grocery store. During a subsequent date at a local bar, sassy banter gives way to a chemistry-laden hookup, and a smitten Noa dares to hope that she might have actually found a real connection with the dashing cosmetic surgeon. She accepts Steve’s invitation... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Dating is a bitch, but at least you get to eat out from time to time. In Fresh, however, the food may taste a little too familiar. Full movie review »
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Happy? Watch 'Speak No Evil' to Cure You (Sundance 2022) Happy? Watch 'Speak No Evil' to Cure You (Sundance 2022)
Sundance 2022: 'Watcher' is an Excellent Stalker Flick Sundance 2022: 'Watcher' is an Excellent Stalker Flick
One of the Best Movie of 2021 is Now on DVD One of the Best Movie of 2021 is Now on DVD
The New 'Scream' is a Lamer Version of 'Scream' The New 'Scream' is a Lamer Version of 'Scream'