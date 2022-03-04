Digital Date
March 4, 2022 (Hulu)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
114 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong and disturbing violent content, some bloody images, language throughout, some sexual content and brief graphic nudity
Frustrated by scrolling dating apps only to end up on lame, tedious dates, Noa takes a chance by giving her number to the awkwardly charming Steve after a produce-section meet-cute at the grocery store. During a subsequent date at a local bar, sassy banter gives way to a chemistry-laden hookup, and a smitten Noa dares to hope that she might have actually found a real connection with the dashing cosmetic surgeon. She accepts Steve’s invitation... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Dating is a bitch, but at least you get to eat out from time to time. In Fresh, however, the food may taste a little too familiar. Full movie review »