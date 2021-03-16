Gaia movie poster
Gaia
Gaia (2021)

Horror
96 min.
Release Date
March 16, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Jaco Bouwer
Writer
Tertius Kapp
Cast
Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Alex van Dyk, Anthony Oseyemi
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
96 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In the depths of an ancient forest, something has been growing. Something older than humanity itself, and perhaps greater too. When a park ranger discovers a man and his son living wild, she stumbles onto a secret that is about to change the world.

MOVIE REVIEW

A dark, grimy, trippy, and twisted horror-thriller where nature and man are both symbiotic and brutal enemies, Gaia is a riveting, immerse venture into the heart of darkness. Directed by Jaco Bouwer and powered by a groundswelling score by Pierre-Henri Wicomb, Gaia grabs you by its tentacles and pulls you close, rarely relenting.  Full movie review »
