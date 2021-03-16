Gaia (2021)Horror
96 min.
March 16, 2021 (Limited)
96 minutes
Not Rated
In the depths of an ancient forest, something has been growing. Something older than humanity itself, and perhaps greater too. When a park ranger discovers a man and his son living wild, she stumbles onto a secret that is about to change the world.... Full synopsis »
A dark, grimy, trippy, and twisted horror-thriller where nature and man are both symbiotic and brutal enemies, Gaia is a riveting, immerse venture into the heart of darkness. Directed by Jaco Bouwer and powered by a groundswelling score by Pierre-Henri Wicomb, Gaia grabs you by its tentacles and pulls you close, rarely relenting. Full movie review »