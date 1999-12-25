Release Date
December 25, 1999
Running Time
102 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for action violence, mild language and sensuality
For four years, the courageous crew of the NSEA Protector donned their uniforms and set out on thrilling and often dangerous missions in space - then their series was cancelled. Twenty years later, the five stars of the classic '70s series "Galaxy Quest" are still in costume, making appearances at sci-fi conventions for legions of die-hard fans - but some of those fans are a little more far out than the actors could have ever... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
When revisiting an older release, I often revisit my original review in hopes of repurposing some material. Sadly, when I reviewed Galaxy Quest way back in 1999, I was 17 and my analysis included such lines as:
- “First off, the movie makes fun of Trekkies and Star Trek conventions.”
- Sam Rockwell’s character “is a perfect spoof of what sci-fi shows are really like.”
- “It has pretty cool graphics, which is rather surprising for a comedy.”