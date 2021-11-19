Release Date
November 19, 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
124 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references
From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
There was a time when people were still clamoring for a second Ghostbusters sequel. That was over two decades ago. Now, 32 years after Ghostbusters II, Jason Reitman takes the reins from his father to give us a direct, nostalgic-filled sequel, albeit with a new cast and a modern spin. Full movie review »