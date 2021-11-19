Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie poster
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Sci-Fi Horror Comedy Action
Rated PG-13
124 min.
Release Date
November 19, 2021
Director
Jason Reitman
Writer
Gil Kenan, Jason Reitman
Cast
Bokeem Woodbine, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts,
Studio
Columbia Pictures
Running Time
124 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman.

There was a time when people were still clamoring for a second Ghostbusters sequel. That was over two decades ago. Now, 32 years after Ghostbusters II, Jason Reitman takes the reins from his father to give us a direct, nostalgic-filled sequel, albeit with a new cast and a modern spin. Full movie review »
