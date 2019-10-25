Girl on the Third Floor movie poster
Girl on the Third Floor (2019) - Movie Details

Horror
Release Date
October 25, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Travis Stevens
Writer
Travis Stevens
Cast
Phil Brooks, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Sarah Brooks, Elissa Dowling, Travis Delgado
Studio
Dark Sky Films
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Bursting pipes, rotting walls, and unidentifiable slime were not what Don Koch (WWE legend Phil "CM Punk" Brooks) expected when he convinced his wife, Liz (Trieste Kelly Dunn), that he could rehab their new Victorian home himself. In over his head, under duress, and tempted by his old weaknesses, Don soon discovers that the house has its own dark, sordid history and won't be so easy to renovate after all....... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
