Girl on the Third Floor (2019) - Movie DetailsHorror
Release Date
October 25, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Bursting pipes, rotting walls, and unidentifiable slime were not what Don Koch (WWE legend Phil "CM Punk" Brooks) expected when he convinced his wife, Liz (Trieste Kelly Dunn), that he could rehab their new Victorian home himself. In over his head, under duress, and tempted by his old weaknesses, Don soon discovers that the house has its own dark, sordid history and won't be so easy to renovate after all....... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.